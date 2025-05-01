Sanctioning A Key Network Involved In Fentanyl Trafficking, Fuel Theft, And Crude Oil Smuggling

The United States is leading global efforts to stop the illicit manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl, a leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States. Today, Treasury is targeting a key Mexico-based network involved in fentanyl trafficking, fuel theft, and crude oil smuggling.

The United States is sanctioning three Mexican nationals and two Mexico-based entities linked to Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). This network generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually, benefitting CJNG’s narco-terrorist enterprise through a slew of criminal activities, including fentanyl trafficking, fuel theft, and smuggling crude oil from Mexico across the U.S. southwest border. Today’s action follows our recent designation of CJNG as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). In addition, under the Narcotics Rewards Program, the Department of State is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho”, the co-founder and current leader of CJNG.

The United States remains committed to protecting our nation and the American people by keeping poisonous drugs like fentanyl off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams profiting Mexico-based FTOs and SDGTs like CJNG. Today’s action further demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to eliminating cartels and protecting the safety of the American people.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury previously sanctioned CJNG in April 2015 and December 2021, and the U.S. Department of State designated CJNG in February 2025. The United States took today’s sanctions actions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059 and 13224, as amended. For more information about today’s designations and a related Alert issued by Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, please see Treasury’s press release.