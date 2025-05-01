Secretary Rubio's Meeting With French Foreign Minister Barrot

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to advance the path to peace in Ukraine. The Secretary made clear that President Trump is focused on halting the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine and affirmed a U.S. commitment to working closely with France and other European partners to secure a lasting peace. Secretary Rubio commended France’s leadership in rallying European and Ukrainian support for a sustainable deal but made clear that words are not enough – Europe must step up with real resources and political will to bring this war to an end.

The two leaders also discussed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of all hostages in Gaza and reiterated their shared commitment to preventing Iran from developing or obtaining a nuclear weapon.