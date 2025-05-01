Baradar-Led Delegation To Attend Kazan Forum

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A delegation from Afghanistan, led by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, is scheduled to participate in the 16th Kazan Forum in Russia.

Previously, the Russian news agency TASS reported the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) would send a high-level delegation, led by Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, to the forum.

The international Kazan Forum will take place from May 13 to 18, 2025, in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, and Russian Federation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC), the delegation will explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation with the Russian Federation and represent Afghanistan at the forum.

Mullah Baradar will be accompanied by Acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi and representatives from other ministries.

Meanwhile, a consultative meeting was held on Wednesday, chaired by Azizi and attended by members of the private sector, to prepare for the participation of the Afghan delegation and private businesses in the forum.

According to the ministry, Afghanistan will set up a pavilion covering approximately 100 square meters, where around 10 companies from various sectors – including carpets, transportation, non-alcoholic beverages, healthcare, detergents, and agriculturewill showcase their products and services.

sa