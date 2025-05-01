National Bus Service Resumes In Logar After 10-Year Hiatus

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The national bus service has resumed after a 10-year hiatus in central Logar province, an official said on Thursday.

At the opening ceremony, Logar deputy governor Maulvi Mohammad Anwar Dinparwar said the restart of the national bus service was good news for residents.

He said residents should use buses while traveling to Kabul and the National Bus Transport Company should also provide timely and adequate transportation services to people upon their request.

On the other hand, Transport Director Maulvi Mohammad Omar Rouhani explained the company would provide services to the residents in accordance with the principles.

There have been significant developments in the transport sector in Logar in the past three years, and efforts are underway to develop the sector in accordance with the principles of the Ministry of Transport, the director added.

Ilhamuddin, head of the Company, said after 10 years, the national bus service resumed on the Logar-Kabul highway and four buses transporting would take passengers on this highway daily.

“The service is good news, but vehicles currently used by the National Bus Company are outdated and the company needs to import and use standard and modern vehicles”, Rouhullah, another resident, told Pajhwok.

