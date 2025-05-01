Nearly 661M Old Banknotes Set Alight In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) torched about 660,700,000 old afghani banknotes in Kabul on Thursday.

The banknotes were burnt in the presence of a delegation after an accurate count based on Articles 39 and 42 of the DAB Law, the central bank said in a statement.

It said the money had been collected from the western zone of the country and included 1,000, 500, 100, 50, 20 and 10 denominations.

Mullah Muhammad Akhund, second deputy governor of DAB, asked people to pay attention to the protection of banknotes in commercial and economic transactions.

