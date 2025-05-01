Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nearly 661M Old Banknotes Set Alight In Kabul

Nearly 661M Old Banknotes Set Alight In Kabul


2025-05-01 02:00:28
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) torched about 660,700,000 old afghani banknotes in Kabul on Thursday.

The banknotes were burnt in the presence of a delegation after an accurate count based on Articles 39 and 42 of the DAB Law, the central bank said in a statement.

It said the money had been collected from the western zone of the country and included 1,000, 500, 100, 50, 20 and 10 denominations.

Mullah Muhammad Akhund, second deputy governor of DAB, asked people to pay attention to the protection of banknotes in commercial and economic transactions.

hz/ma

MENAFN01052025000174011037ID1109497182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search