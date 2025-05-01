Years Old Feud That Cost 3 Lives In Badghis Comes To An End

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Two tribes reconciled and ended their years long enmity in western Badghis province following mediation of tribal elders and local officials, an official said on Thursday.

Governor spokesman Maulvi Rahimuddin Rahimi told Pajhwok Afghan News:“The feud surfaced few years ago over illicit relation between a girl and a man in Taghab district”.

He said the enmity had claimed three lives including a woman.

“A bloody conflict broke out between Aghajan and Abdul Nasir, in which two men and a woman got killed. It exacerbated the deep hostilities between the two tribes, and finally, after efforts and coordination of the Dispute Resolution Council, and Borders and Tribal Affairs, the conflict was resolved today with the payment of financial damages”: he added.

According to the governor spokesman, based on reconciliation agreement, both sides are agreed to pay 900,000 to 18,000,000afs for each person killed to end hostilities.

Both sides have signed the peace agreement with full consent and pledged to maintain an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood in the future.

On the other hand, some residents welcomed the development and praised efforts of the government and elders and called on all ethnic groups to put aside their long-standing differences and live together to ensure peace, reconciliation, and progress.

Rahmatullah, a resident of Qala-e-Naw, explained:“Unfortunately, in the past few years, enmities erupted between many ethnic groups, and we are very happy that these differences are now gradually turning into peace through government mediation, and we want no one to hold grudges in their hearts anymore”.

Officials emphasized this reconciliation was carried out to consolidate peace, unity, and stability among the tribes in the province.

