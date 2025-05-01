Neglected Master Engraver Bids Farewell To Art In Khost

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): In the southeastern province of Khost, a master engraver and miniature artist, Ismail Zadran, reflects with disappointment on a lifetime he dedicated to a fading craft.

After spending 36 years creating nearly 2,000 pieces artworks, Zadran says he is now weary, disheartened, and ready to shun the profession.

“Neither the government supports my work, nor does society value it anymore,” he says quietly from a secluded room filled with wood, marble, rare stones, and sheets of delicate paper.

A somber signboard displayed among his tools and artworks reads:“Don't tell anyone who I am today; for an artist in a land without artists.” The words capture the mood of the 50-year-old artist, who has given his life to a form of art few now recognize.

Zadran, a resident of Nadershah Kot district in Khost, has created nearly two thousand artistic pieces over his career. Today, only about half remain in his possession. The rest, he says, were gifted to former presidents Ashraf Ghani, Hamid Karzai, and Sibghatullah Mojaddedi, as well as to friends, students, and young artists he once mentored.

“I've spent thirty-six years in this craft,” Zadran told Pajhwok Afghan News.“And what did it lead to? I didn't produce a successor, nor did I manage to serve widows, orphans, or the poor. My life's work seems to have gone unnoticed.”

He emphasized that art, in his view, is not limited to singing, music, or cinema.“Engraving and miniature art are among the most profound and intricate forms of expression,” he said.“Yet they receive no recognition, no support.”

Among Zadran's most significant creations is a large artistic board made from precious stones collected from across Afghanistan-an effort that took him a decade to complete. Its purpose, he explained, was educational.

“I gathered minerals over ten years-with my own money and the help of friends-so Afghan students, youth, and citizens could learn about the country's natural resources,” he said.

Despite the passion behind his work, Zadran says he's reached a breaking point.“I've exhausted my life and my wealth for this art, but what did I get in return? Nothing,” he said.“Why are there no competitions or exhibitions for our kind of art? No one has even invited me to a seminar or workshop in the past three years. Why?”

Officials at the Khost Department of Information and Culture admit the problem. Shah Hussain Masjidi, head of the department, acknowledges that little has been done to support engraving and miniature art.

“No meaningful steps have been taken so far,” Masjidi said.“However, we do have plans to promote these forms of art through exhibitions and cultural programs.”

He added that such exhibitions-held in places like Khost Stadium, the municipal park, and other public venues-could play a vital role in reviving interest and appreciation for this under-recognized field.

Although Zadran says he has bid farewell to the profession, his words reveal a lingering hope. Deep down, he still dreams of support and recognition.

He wants his work to be preserved, and perhaps-if given the chance-to return once more to his artistic path.

