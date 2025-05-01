Zone Level Medical Laboratory Opens In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

Jalalabad (Pajhwok): A laboratory worth 27 million afghanis has been constructed and put into use in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Thursday.

In the opening ceremony, Public Health Director Maulvi Aminullah Sharif this“reference laboratory” would conduct tests that were previously sent to other countries.

He said the laboratory at the Eastern Health Complex was established by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) costing 27 million afghanis.

Of the money, 20 million afghanis was spent on constructing a building for the laboratory, and the rest was spent on purchasing equipment and supplies, he added.

Acting Minister for Public Health Noor Jalal Jalali explained the establishment of this laboratory was an important and beneficial development not only for Nangarhar, but also for the eastern zone and the entire country.

“The examinations that previously required citizens to travel abroad will be performed here”.

The construction of the Eastern Health Complex began during the previous government, but it has not yet been completed.

