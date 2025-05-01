Muttaqi, Qatari Officials Discuss Aid, Education

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi has held talks with senior Qatari officials on improved management of humanitarian aid and enhanced cultural and academic cooperation.

During his visit, Muttaqi met with Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Lolwah Al Khater, Minister of Higher Education.

According to Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meetings focused on the management of humanitarian aid, capacity building, and strengthening scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Muttaqi underscored the importance of building hospitals in Afghanistan, supporting capacity-building initiatives, and assisting returning refugees.

He also explored opportunities to expand collaboration in higher education, cultural exchange, and the training of professional educators with Qatar's Minister of Higher Education.

