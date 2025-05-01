Hospital, 12 Clinics For Deportees Active In Torkham

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): About 12 health centers, including a 20-bed hospital are operational in Torkham town to treat returning refugees in eastern Nangarhar province, Public Health Department officials said on Thursday.

The deadline for the deportation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan expired on March 31. According to reports, over 100,000 Afghans have been forcibly deported so far.

Public Health Director, Maulvi Aminullah Sharif told Pajhwok Afghan News health facilities have been provided for the forcibly returned refugees from Pakistan at Torkham, in addition to other services.

He said in collaboration with various agencies, they established 12 health centers, including a 20-bed hospital, where hundreds of people are treated and examined daily.

In the past month or so, since the second wave of refugees began, 66,951 people have visited these health centers.

“In addition to outpatients, patients with acute respiratory infections, diarrhea, suspected measles, suspected dengue, dermatology, mental health, gynecology, childhood vaccinations, children under 5 years of age, children with severe and moderate malnutrition, malaria, and suspected tuberculosis have been treated and examined”.

So far, 63 babies have been born at these health centers in Torkham, and some patients unable to be treated at Torkham have been referred to Nangarhar provincial hospitals.

Additionally, from time to time, some private hospitals have also set up temporary camps at Torkham and provide health services to returning refugees, he added.

Nasirullah, who was forcibly deported from Pakistan's Punjab state, explained when they arrived at Torkham, the fatigue of the journey and the change in weather made the entire family sick, but they received good treatment here.

According to Ghulam Hussain, another returnee, he many treatment facilities existed at Torkham health centers.

