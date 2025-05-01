AANA Presents U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis With National Health Leadership Award

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognized U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) as the winner of its National Health Leadership Award for 2025 at its Mid-Year Assembly, April 26-30, in Washington, DC.

The National Health Leadership Award was established in 1992 and is presented to individuals working at the federal government level who have made a significant contribution to the formation of national health policy. The award recognizes support for the vital role that Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, play in providing access to cost-effective, quality anesthesia services to patients.

Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020, Sen. Lummis has distinguished herself as a champion for nurse anesthesia policy by introducing AANA's key legislation, the Improving Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act. Prior to being elected to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Lummis spent five terms in the U.S. House, eight years as Wyoming state treasurer, and 14 years in the Wyoming state legislature. She also served as general counsel to Wyoming Governor Jim Geringer and served as a law clerk in the Wyoming Supreme Court. Sen. Lummis's public service and commitment to her work in Congress to reduce the federal deficit has made her a respected figure in the Republican Caucus.

"Nurses are invaluable leaders who truly understand what it means to care and serve others," said U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY). "I am proud to be the lead sponsor of the ICAN Act, which serves to remove barriers for CRNAs and other APRNs. I'm grateful for this recognition and I'm proud to support our nation's nurses in Congress."

"Sen. Lummis has been a champion of CRNAs at both the state and federal level, working for increased access to anesthesia care for patients and our ability to practice at the full scope of our education and licensure," said AANA President Jan Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC. "She understands the important role CRNAs play in delivering quality, safe anesthesia care to patients and has taken a leadership role on critical healthcare issues affecting our patients. Regulatory red tape is impeding access and congressional leaders like Sen. Lummis know care can't wait, so it is time to cut the red tape."

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs are members of one of the most trusted professions according to Gallup. CRNAs provide anesthesia care across all settings and for all patient populations and are the primary anesthesia providers in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

