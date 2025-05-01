ENT Partners Acquires Currence Physician Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC , a prominent Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) specializing in Ear, Nose, Throat, Sleep medicine, and Facial Plastics, has announced the acquisition of Currence Physician Solutions, a firm focused on revenue cycle management and financial analytics. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance the performance of our practices, improve operational efficiencies, and expand the business development initiatives of ENT Partners.

For more than 40 years, Currence Physician Solutions has operated as a privately owned medical billing service provider, delivering a comprehensive suite of services that encompass all aspects of the medical billing process, including denial management, coding, patient billing, payer credentialing, collections, and revenue cycle management. The Currence team leverages a cutting-edge platform adaptable to any medical specialty. "Founding Currence has been an extraordinary opportunity to build a high-performing team, and a scalable revenue cycle platform focused on supporting providers. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. From the beginning, our goal has been to blend operational excellence with a service-first culture. This partnership with ENT Partners allows us to scale that vision and continue driving measurable impact across the healthcare landscape," said Vinod Gidwani, Founder & President of Currence Physician Solutions.

This acquisition will empower ENT Partners to expand its service offerings to physician partners, streamline administrative processes, and prioritize outstanding patient outcomes. Currence's expertise in revenue cycle management will enhance ENT Partners' commitment to quality care and innovation.

"We are excited to welcome Currence Physician Solutions into the ENT Partners family," stated Jim Feinstein, CEO of ENT Partners. "This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide best in class management services to our partners, while we continue to vertically integrate the enterprise. The acquisition of Currence will also allow us to expand our business development services to early-stage M&A practices by establishing RCM relationships with practices that might be earlier in the M&A process."

The integration process will begin immediately, with a focus on ensuring a smooth transition for both patients and staff.

To learn more about Currence Physician Solutions, please visit medcurrence

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners is dedicated to supporting physicians in delivering comprehensive ENT patient care while promoting practice growth by alleviating administrative burdens and operational distractions. ENT Partners assists practices of all sizes-from solo practitioners to large groups-through a wide range of consulting services. ENT Partner practices are located across 22 sites in the Midwest and East Coast.

SOURCE ENT Partners

