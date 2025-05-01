Inventhelp Inventor Develops Personal Care Device For Applying Lotions & Creams (SGM-486)
PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to apply creams and lotions to the back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Schererville, Ind., "so I invented A HELPING HAND. My design eliminates the need for assistance, and it would reduce the mess and greasy feeling on the hands."
The invention provides a convenient method of applying suntan lotions, moisturizing lotions, medicinal rubs, sunscreens, etc. In doing so, it enables the user to apply the products to their back, shoulders, legs, and other hard-to-reach areas without asking for assistance. It also helps prevent greasy hands and messes. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, including travelers, anyone who enjoys tanning, the elderly, individuals with limited mobility, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-486, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
