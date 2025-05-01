Stacey Hanke Announced As Keynote Speaker For The 2025 Top Of The Table Annual Meeting

Stacey Hanke, Author and Fortune 500 Keynote Speaker

The Top of the Table Annual Meeting is MDRT's most exclusive event, reserved for the top 4% of worldwide members.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is proud to announce Stacey Hanke, renowned communication and influence strategist, as the keynote speaker for the 2025 Top of the Table Annual Meeting. The event will take place from October 22 to 25, 2025, at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.Stacey Hanke is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) and a 2022 inductee into the National Speakers Association CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame-an honor held by fewer than 200 speakers worldwide.As the founder of Stacey Hanke Inc ., she has spent over two decades helping leaders across industries-including Fortune 500 companies such as FedEx, Google, and Nationwide-develop consistent, authentic communication that drives action and builds trust. Her expertise lies in empowering professionals to communicate with confidence, presence, and authenticity every day, a concept she encapsulates in her "Monday to Monday" approach.Hanke is also the author of several books, including "Influence Redefined: Be the Leader You Were Meant to Be, Monday to Monday," and "Influence Elevated: Maximizing Your Connection Monday to Monday," which offer practical strategies for enhancing personal influence and communication effectiveness.The Top of the Table Annual Meeting is MDRT's most exclusive event, reserved for the top 4% of members worldwide who achieve at least six times the annual MDRT membership requirement.This four-day conference offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, professional development, and sharing best practices among the world's leading financial services professionals. Attendees will engage in sessions designed to inspire innovation and elevate business performance.MDRT is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from 85 nations and territories and more than 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict adherence to ethical conduct, and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.For more information about the 2025 Top of the Table Annual Meeting, including registration and program details, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" mdr .For more information about Stacey Hanke, including availability for Fortune 500 keynote events, please visit staceyhankeinc.Media Contact: MDRT Carmen Wong, Media Relations Specialist: ...Media Contact: Stacey Hanke, Inc. Misty Mercado, Director of Marketing Communications: ...

email us here

Stacey Hanke

Stacey Hanke, Inc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.