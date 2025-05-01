Beyond The Band-Aid: Alternative Answers Delivers Root-Cause Healing For Women's Health

- Dr. Keri FranclGRAND ISLAND, NE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era when many women are left with unanswered questions and quick-fix prescriptions, Alternative Answers stands as a beacon of hope-offering comprehensive, patient-centered care that looks far“beyond the band-aid” to uncover and resolve the true causes of illness.Founded in 1984 and now led by Dr. Keri Francl, a dedicated naturopathic doctor and mother on a mission, Alternative Answers empowers women at every life stage-from fertility struggles to menopause -to regain their vitality and thrive through root-cause, functional healing.A Systems-Based Approach to True WellnessAt the heart of Alternative Answers is a deeply personalized, systems-based model that emphasizes why symptoms occur-not just what to call them. By using advanced diagnostics that combine conventional, emerging, and regenerative medicine, Dr. Keri and her team work to reverse the degenerative processes that underlie chronic conditions.“Chronic disease doesn't happen overnight,” explains Dr. Francl.“It's the result of a slow decline in core biological systems. Our goal is to identify those imbalances early, correct them, and support the body's natural ability to heal.”Meet the Women Behind the MissionDr. Keri Francl's passion for naturopathic medicine was ignited by her own family's health struggles.Today, she leads a dedicated team of female practitioners who share her holistic vision:-Jamie Bolongaro, Certified Natural Health Practitioner, specializes in emotional healing, detox, and autoimmune support.-Lexi Schuck, Natural Health Practitioner & Patient Manager, focuses on gut health, fertility, and chronic pain.-Keegan Elley, Business Manager & Practitioner, provides lifestyle coaching, peptide guidance, meal planning, and accountability.-Annette Holzinger, Front-Desk & Customer Service Manager, ensures a welcoming and efficient patient experience.Together, they serve women in Nebraska and beyond with a singular mission: to provide total, lasting healing-not just symptom relief.From Infertility to Menopause: Comprehensive Care for Every WomanAlternative Answers offers non-invasive nutrition response testing, custom supplement protocols, and lifestyle coaching tailored to each woman's unique health journey. Specialties include:-Hormonal imbalances-Fertility and postpartum support-Thyroid and adrenal dysfunction-Chronic pain, autoimmunity, Lyme, and more-Menopause and healthy agingWith options like functional lab testing, bio-identical hormone therapy , peptide protocols, and health coaching, patients receive science-backed strategies for lasting transformation.Empowering the Healing JourneyThe patient journey at Alternative Answers begins with a thoughtful intake process, followed by targeted lab testing and a one-on-one review of findings with Dr. Keri. Patients then choose from flexible care plans that align with their goals, budget, and preferred level of support-whether through supplements or guided health coaching. The goal? To restore foundational health by removing obstacles, replenishing deficiencies, and cultivating resilience from the inside out.Join the Movement Toward Root-Cause HealingAlternative Answers is not a substitute for primary care but rather a complement to it, providing in-depth support for women with complex, chronic concerns who are seeking more than temporary fixes.With nearly four decades of legacy and a future-forward approach to natural health, Alternative Answers invites women to reclaim their wellness and rewrite their health story-starting now.Contact us today at 📞 308-201-1166 or 📧 ....

