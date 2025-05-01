Neora's Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir Trains Skin To Fill, Lift & Plump Itself In 30 Seconds A Day

DALLAS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neora, a global leader in holistic beauty and wellness, announced today the release of their newest product, Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir. This revolutionary breakthrough in skincare science is the first of its kind pro-grade, non- surgical treatment that lifts, fills and plumps skin.

Neora's formula is powered by three unique innovations in a one-of-a-kind product. Proprietary GFP-Stem, a blend of advanced growth factor peptides and plant stem cells that topically activates the facial muscles, delivering a 'workout' for skin that mimics the effect of exercise for the ultimate natural lift.

Bioactive particles in the formula's BioFILL blend restore lost volume, enhancing facial contours and minimizing the appearance of lines and wrinkles-leaving users looking fresh, not frozen.

And BioRenew-1223, a natural topical biostimulator, helps increase collagen types I, III and IV, restoring skin volume, firmness, and elasticity.

Neo-FILLER's precision tip applicator ensures targeted delivery, allowing users to address forehead lines, crow's feet, under-eye bags, jowls, frown lines, and the jaw line (or an all-over approach!) delivering smoother, firmer and lifted skin.

True to Neora's clean-meets-performance promise, Neo-FILLER is an effective yet safe and gentle vegan formula free from irritants and other harmful ingredients and delivers powerful, proven results.

"Neo-FILLER is a one-of-a-kind product and is the result of years of research and countless formula iterations," said Amber Olson Rourke , Co-Founder and President of Neora. "We've created an accessible alternative to injectables that delivers on its promise of plumped, lifted and contoured skin, right from the comfort of your home."

In independent trials, Neo-FILLER demonstrated impressive results across multiple time periods. Within just 2 hours, users experienced noticeably firmer, plumper, and healthier-looking skin. After 4 weeks of use, participants experienced softening of deep-set wrinkles, visibly reduced fine lines, and improved skin firmness. By the 8-week mark, users saw visible improvements in facial contours, skin elasticity, and an overall more lifted, youthful appearance.

And after 12 weeks of use, 100% of users experienced visible results and found Neo-FILLER to be the most complete serum on the market.

Benefits of Neo-FILLER:



Helps minimize the appearance of sagging skin

Restores skin density & supports cell renewal

Enhances fullness & helps refine contours

Improves skin elasticity, firmness & tone

Boosts collagen production

Smooths the look of expression lines and wrinkles & helps defend against future expression lines

Helps minimize the appearance of forehead lines, crow's feet, jowls, and fine lines around the lips

Delivers hydration, collagen, and elastin support Increases skin radiance

Neora's Neo-FILLER has finally arrived as the go-to pain-free solution to lift, fill and plump skin naturally.

To purchase Neo-FILLER, visit

To learn more about Neora, visit .

About Neora

Neora is a pioneering social selling company that offers holistic beauty and wellness products developed through innovative research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while building a strong customer base throughout North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit neora .

Media Contact

Beth Hisey

[email protected]

SOURCE Neora

