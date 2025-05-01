Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon To Covington, GA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Anticipated to begin selling in mid-May, The Ridge at Twin Rivers showcases a lineup of single-family homes with modern layouts and stylish included features-all available through Century Complete's industry-first online homebuying experience.

Learn more and join the interest list at .

"We're excited to introduce The Ridge at Twin Rivers as our newest offering, featuring an ideal location just outside of the Atlanta Metro area," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations at Century Complete. "Homebuyers will appreciate Covington's small-town charm, known as the 'Hollywood of the South'. They'll also love this community's modern home design and quality, delivered at an exceptional value. Join our interest list today for updates on available homes, pricing and more."

More About The Ridge at Twin Rivers

Coming soon from the low $300s



Nearly 100 single-family homesites

Up to 5 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, and up to 2,367 square feet

2-bay garages

Open-concept floor plans with standard features like Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances, Shaw® wood-look plank flooring, Kohler® fixtures, granite countertops, and white cabinets

Prime location with convenient access to Atlanta via I-20 Close to local hotspots like historic downtown Covington

Location

Green Peak Parkway and Highway 162

Covington, GA 30016

678.540.1595

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Atlanta.

Georgia East Studio

3633 Chamblee Tucker Road, Suite A

Atlanta, GA 30341

678.540.1595

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage and escrow services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

