Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon To Covington, GA
Learn more and join the interest list at .
"We're excited to introduce The Ridge at Twin Rivers as our newest offering, featuring an ideal location just outside of the Atlanta Metro area," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations at Century Complete. "Homebuyers will appreciate Covington's small-town charm, known as the 'Hollywood of the South'. They'll also love this community's modern home design and quality, delivered at an exceptional value. Join our interest list today for updates on available homes, pricing and more."
More About The Ridge at Twin Rivers
Coming soon from the low $300s
-
Nearly 100 single-family homesites
Up to 5 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, and up to 2,367 square feet
2-bay garages
Open-concept floor plans with standard features like Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances, Shaw® wood-look plank flooring, Kohler® fixtures, granite countertops, and white cabinets
Prime location with convenient access to Atlanta via I-20
Close to local hotspots like historic downtown Covington
Location
Green Peak Parkway and Highway 162
Covington, GA 30016
678.540.1595
VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Atlanta.
Georgia East Studio
3633 Chamblee Tucker Road, Suite A
Atlanta, GA 30341
678.540.1595
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:Shop homes at CenturyCommunities Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage and escrow services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
