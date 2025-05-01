Artificial Grass Creates Desert Paradise For Phoenix Homeowner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Turf Monsters recently installed 6,655 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse'sEverglade Fescue Pro in a home in Phoenix, AZ. TigerTurf Everglade Fescue Pro artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones with tan and green thatch. These features give the synthetic grass an ultra-realistic appearance while its Omega blade shape provides enhanced durability and a soft touch that is ideal for children and pets. It features a pile height of 1.75 inches and a plush 75-ounce face weight, allowing it to withstand moderate to high foot traffic. This makes it perfect for properties that want enhanced durability while maintaining a luxurious appearance. Everglade Fescue Pro is also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Turf Monsters was tasked with installing a synthetic turf front lawn that would transform their client's property into a stunning oasis. "This was a big front yard," said Turf Monsters owner Mike Freeland. "We had to work closely with the homeowner to make sure that we created exactly what they had envisioned." Looking for an American-made product that would allow them to drastically reduce their water consumption, Turf Monsters' client chose SGW Everglade Fescue Pro. By pairing their vibrant synthetic grass with neat natural greenery along the front walk and in front of the home, Turf Monsters gave their client a verdant paradise in the Arizona desert.

"We want to help our clients create an outdoor space that provides the comfort and functionality they have been dreaming about," said Freeland. That's why, after more than a decade in the business, Freeland founded Turf Monsters in 2018. They offer luxurious, custom artificial grass installations to the Greater Phoenix metro area, as well as full-service landscaping, including hardscaping, landscape lighting, pergolas, and more.

Turf Monsters is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for April 2025.

Turf Monsters:

Turf Monsters proudly serves the Greater Phoenix area, offering residential and commercial synthetic grass installation as well as full-service landscaping. Founded in 2018, Turf Monsters provides local residents with custom luxury turf installations, landscape lighting, traditional landscaping, outdoor pergolas, hardscaping, fire pits, built-in BBQ grills, and more. You can learn more about Turf Monsters and view their other installations by visiting . They can also be found on Facebook (@TurfMonstersAZ ) and Instagram (@turfmonstersaz ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at .

