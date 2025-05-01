AANA Presents U.S. Representative Chris Pappas With National Health Leadership Award

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognized U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) as the winner of its National Health Leadership Award for 2025 at its Mid-Year Assembly, April 26-30, in Washington, DC.

The National Health Leadership Award was established in 1992 and is presented to individuals working at the federal government level who have made a significant contribution to the formation of national health policy. The award recognizes support for the vital role that Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, play in providing access to cost-effective, quality anesthesia services to patients.

Congressman Pappas has represented New Hampshire's first Congressional District since 2019. He currently serves on the House Veteran's Affairs (VA) Committee, where he has championed the removal of barriers to CRNA practice and increased access to the care they provide. Representative Pappas has supported legislation to protect nurses from workplace violence and to ensure that VA nurses are fairly compensated, and that all veterans have access to care.

In addition to his work on VA issues, Representative Pappas has consistently championed efforts to increase access to healthcare services in rural and underserved communities in New Hampshire and across America, by co-sponsoring the Improving Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act, the Nurse Faculty Shortage Reduction Act, while supporting robust funding for Title VIII nursing workforce programs.

"Anyone who has spent time in a hospital themselves or with a loved one can tell you how important our dedicated nurses are to making sure patients get the care they need," said Representative Pappas. "That is why I am a steadfast supporter of ensuring patients have access to the quality care nurses provide, which increases healthcare access, improves the quality of care, and lowers costs for patients. I'm grateful for this recognition and look forward to exploring additional ways to support our nurses, including CRNAs, in Congress."

"Through his leadership, Representative Pappas continues to be a champion for patients' access, including veterans, to healthcare," said AANA President Jan Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC. "He understands the important role CRNAs play in delivering quality, safe anesthesia care and has taken a leadership role on critical healthcare issues. Patients and veterans are unable to access timely anesthesia care. Representative Pappas knows care can't wait and it is time to cut the red tape."

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs are members of one of the most trusted professions according to Gallup. CRNAs provide anesthesia care across all settings and for all patient populations and are the primary anesthesia providers in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

