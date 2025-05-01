Front Row Insurance Brokers Launches New Online Portal For Drone Liability Insurance In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Instant and streamlined coverage at your fingerprints

Vancouver, BC, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front Row Insurance Brokers, a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for the film and entertainment industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new online portal dedicated to drone liability insurance . This new portal offers instant quotes and same-day coverage, making it easier than ever for drone operators and businesses to get insured and stay compliant.

By launching this new portal, Front Row Insurance Brokers aims to address the evolving and unique needs of its clients and respond to the rapid growth of drone usage across various sectors such as film production, real estate, and surveying in Canada. This portal is designed to meet the increasing demand for streamlined, accessible, and reliable insurance solutions, ensuring that drone operators and businesses can obtain comprehensive coverage swiftly and effortlessly.

Clients looking for drone liability insurance in Canada will find several key features in the portal, including:



Fast, online access to liability insurance tailored for drone operators

Coverage options starting at just $225 per year

Issue unlimited certificates of insurance at no additional cost

Options to cover multiple drones and operators under one policy Available limits up to $4,000,000 of aerial liability

“We're excited to introduce our new platform for drone liability insurance, designed to bring the power of simplicity and speed to a highly specialized insurance market,” said David Hamilton, President & CEO of Front Row Insurance Brokers.“Backed by a team of industry experts, with deep knowledge of aviation and entertainment risk, our portal allows filmmakers and photographers to secure the coverage they need in just minutes-eliminating paperwork and delays while ensuring compliance with Transport Canada standards.”

The introduction of the new portal reinforces Front Row Insurance Brokers' commitment to helping business in the film and entertainment industry navigate the complexities of liability insurance with ease and confidence.

Learn more about drone liability insurance and explore the various options available by visiting

About Front Row Insurance Brokers

Front Row Insurance Brokers is a leader in providing customized insurance for the entertainment, media, and arts industries. With offices across North America and decades of experience, Front Row delivers specialized coverage that fits the unique risks of its clients.

