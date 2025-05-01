MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Teal HR emerged as a winner at the 2025 UAE Business Awards, receiving two awards for employee motivation and excellence in customer service

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Teal HR , an employee motivation and engagement platform, is proud to announce its two wins at the prestigious UAE Business Awards. The company won in two significant categories: Best Employee Motivation Program and MEA Markets Client Service Excellence Award, which is a testament to Teal HR's commitment to bring the contemporary, people-centric technological platform in the Middle East, as well as customer satisfaction in this region.

The UAE Business Awards, organized annually by MEA Markets, celebrate the exceptional achievements of companies operating in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and CGG region. The awards recognize innovation, leadership, and excellence across industries. This year's competition was particularly fierce, reflecting the region's growing focus on dynamic, employee-centric cultures and superior customer engagement. Recognizing Teal HR in both categories highlights not only its operational excellence, but also its strategic focus on creating a motivated workplace and providing unparalleled customer service in the fast-growing market.

This is a landmark achievement for Teal HR:

Since 2019, Teal HR has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking customized human capital solutions. The platform uses gamification technology to allow you to recognize employee achievements, express gratitude, and increase motivation by exchanging virtual currency for gift cards, certificates, days off, branded tech, and more.

“We are incredibly honored to receive these two awards,” said Alexander Sambuk, Managing Director - MENA, at Teal HR.“Employee engagement is at the center of our business philosophy. These awards reflect the dedication of our exceptional team and our belief that people-centric strategies drive long-term organizational success.”

Key components of Teal HR include:

- Peer-to-peer Recognition - Let your employees express gratitude to colleagues, to encourage horizontal collaboration and connection;

- Promotion of Essential Behavior - Engage your personnel into important activities, to turn employees to company agents and ambassadors;

- Virtual Coins Redeemable for Rewards - Add powerful incentive component based on gamification, to boost motivation of your employees;

- Internal Communication - Seamlessly convey Company news and announcements, to keep your employees aware and involved;

- Employee Surveys - Ask your employees' opinion on virtually anything, to stay aware of what they think, like, and dislike;

- Assessments and 1:1 Meetings - Structure the process of staff appraisals and document results, to ensure staff development and manage risks;

- Psychometrics - Discover hidden motivation of your personnel, their level of stress and aptitude;

- Analytics and Reporting - Immediately view and export insightful reports for yourself, top leaders, and peer managers;

Since its implementation, Teal HR has produced impressive results for its clients:

- 8% more sales bookings

- 10% greater customer loyalty

- 25% more net profits

- 14% better staff productivity

MEA Markets Client Service Excellence Award 2025:

Teal HR has been recognized with the MEA Markets Client Service Excellence Award, which recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding customer service and relationship management standards in the Middle East.

Teal HR is also a sponsor of the HR TECH MENA SUMMIT, which will take place on May 13-14 in Dubai. You can meet the Teal HR team in person at booth S5 and find out how Teal HR may motivate and engage your employees.

About Teal HR:

Teal HR's platform is highly suitable for companies with 50 to over 10 thousand employees, and more. It delivers quick ROI by significant improvements in key business metrics, up to 10% greater customer loyalty and sales bookings each. It also results in 14% better staff productivity, and 25% more net profits.

Teal HR is the platform to support and boost employees' motivation and engagement. The core functionality covers 7 essential blocks: Peer-to-peer recognition; Promotion of right behavior; Virtual coins redeemable for rewards; Internal communication; Employee surveys; Assessments and 1:1 meetings; and Psychometrics. Thanks to these features, Teal HR improves personnel retention, staff performance, and helps you to reduce operational costs..

The Teal HR solution offers rich analytics and reporting functionality essential for HR, budget holders, and top management. It contains staff demographics, inflow, and attraction; adoption and usage by the employees; rankings and leaderboards; emission, circulation, and utilization of internal coins, as well as financial reports.

Alexander Sambuk, Managing Director - MENA, at Teal HR

