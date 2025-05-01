Plutus Completes Historic Final Reconciliation Of PLU Rewards Pool And Announces Burn Schedule

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Plutus, a pioneer in the tokenisation of real-world assets (RWA) and creator of the first tokenised rewards system, Pluton (PLU) Rewards, laid the foundation for practical blockchain use by tokenising loyalty in 2015, setting a path that many would follow. Today, Plutus remains a leader in fintech, providing on-chain utility with real-world savings to customers across the UK and EU.Nearly a decade after the initial minting of the PLU Rewards Pool in 2016, Plutus has completed its 11th and final reconciliation in collaboration with Haggards & Crowthers, a UK regulated ACAEW Chartered Accountant, ensuring complete transparency and verification of all transactions.In the final reconciliation period between July 2024 and April 2025, Plutus cardholders collectively spent approximately $190 million (equivalent in local currencies), earning $13.78 million in savings through in-app PLU rewards. This brings the total all-time spend eligible for rewards to $811 million, out of approximately $1 billion spent with the Plutus Card, delivering an estimated $58 million in in-app savings to customers since inception.These milestones are built on the innovative 2015 whitepaper written by Plutus Founder Danial Daychopan. The paper introduced the concept of tokenised loyalty rewards and is also the first recorded document to coin the term "DEX" to describe PlutusDEX, a one-of-a-kind non-custodial crypto-to-fiat exchange, facilitating up to $50 million value in swaps for card top-ups over five years.Following the reconciliation of all eligible rewards, 2,478,822.91 PLU remains from the original 20,000,000 PLU Rewards Pool. This amount will be burned alongside 521,177.09 PLU from the Plutus Treasury, bringing the total burn to 3,000,000 PLU starting on 20th May 2025, and reducing the total supply from 20 million to 17 million by 20th July 2025.Further token burns are scheduled in the coming quarters, aiming to reduce the total supply to 13.8 million PLU, with the final burn expected on 20th December 2025, subject to confirmation. The approach highlights Plutus' commitment to creating a sustainable, efficient, and transparent reward system."The PLU burn marks a shift to a timeless rewards system, ensuring consistent, sustainable savings through our network of partners within the app. This move benefits everyday spenders, paving the way for utility-driven rewards, plus more from your daily card spending."– Danial Daychopan, Founder & CEO of Plutus.The PLU burn marks the end of PLU emissions and is part of Plutus' shift to a dual-token system. Going forward, only the PLU that customers have already earned will be available for stacking to unlock savings and rewards in the app via connected wallets, with no new PLU being issued. Meanwhile, this will be replaced by a new Dynamic Rewards system, that offers instant, redeemable rewards within the app.This strategic shift creates a clear distinction between external stacking and redeemable rewards earned in-app, ensuring greater clarity, and consistent savings for Plutus customers.For more information:Final Reconciliation & Burn: PLU Rewards Pool | Final Reconciliation & Burn ScheduleDual-Token Upgrade: New Era for Stackers: Upgrade to Rare PLUMedia Inquiries:Website:About PlutusPlutus is a pioneer in tokenising real-world assets (RWA) and the creator of tokenised rewards, first introduced in 2015 during the early days of blockchain technology. By bridging traditional finance with decentralised systems, Plutus laid the foundation for the tokenisation that followed. Today, Plutus continues to innovate, offering seamless on-chain loyalty rewards, with approximately $1 billion in value spent through the Plutus Card, delivering $58 million worth of real-world savings via the Plutus app. Plutus now leads fintech innovation, empowering customers with unmatched savings and shaping the future of everyday card spending through a sustainable, utility-driven on-chain rewards system.

Leon Course

Plutus

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.