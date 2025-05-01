Los Angeles Center For Ear, Nose, Throat And Allergy Opens Corona Office

LA CENTA unveils a new location, broadening access to expert care in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy (LA CENTA) has officially opened a new location in Corona, CA – its fourteenth office and third new opening of 2025. This milestone highlights their commitment to expanding access to specialized healthcare across the SoCal region.

LA CENTA is committed to reshaping healthcare throughout Los Angeles and beyond, with an emphasis on underserved communities. Their partnerships with hospitals and broad insurance acceptance are key to making high-quality healthcare accessible to those who need it most.

LA CENTA's new Corona location upholds the same standard of excellence as its other offices, offering advanced, university-level care across specialties such as audiology, sinus and allergy treatment, voice and throat conditions, and head and neck disorders.

"Our goal is to create a more patient-centered healthcare experience that changes perceptions and builds lasting connections with the community," said LA CENTA Founder and CEO Dr. Geoff Trenkle, D.O. "As we expand beyond Los Angeles, this new office marks an important step in reaching more people where they are, and broadening our impact and reaffirming our commitment to making accessible care available to all."

The new office is located at 1820 Fullerton Ave, STE 115, Corona, CA 92881. Additional LA CENTA locations include Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, South Bay, Palm Springs, Pasadena, Brentwood, Inglewood, and Lynwood.

About LA CENTA:

The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (LA CENTA) provides University caliber, subspecialty care to the communities in which they operate. They were founded on the principle of accessibility and availability, and they are working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond. LA CENTA believes it is important to work synergistically with their community hospitals and healthcare system to provide the most comprehensive care for their patients. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

They also offer online booking, virtual appointments, and services in house to streamline their appointment scheduling. LA CENTA has multiple locations in LA including Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, South Bay, Palm Springs, Pasadena, Brentwood, Inglewood, and Lynwood.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle

[email protected]

SOURCE LA CENTA

