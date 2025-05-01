Blo Blow Dry Bar Hosts 'Building Bold Futures Event In Houston To Promote Female Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Blo Blow Dry Bar recognizes the uptick in interest and desire from female entrepreneurs to start their own business or grow their brand. In fact, women started 49% of all the new businesses in 2024 . The "Building Bold Futures" event will serve as an opportunity for anyone looking to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals.

About the Event:



Starting at 4:30 p.m., attendees will enjoy a happy hour where they can network with fellow existing or aspiring female entrepreneurs. There will also be live hair and makeup demonstrations led by Blo Blow Dry Bar's Director of Artist Education, Rebecca Raziuddin. She will share various tips and tricks, combining beauty insights with business advice. After an hour of mingling, Blo is hosting a panel surrounding women empowerment that will be moderated by Houston native Dana Cortez, host of the nationally syndicated "Dana Cortez Show." The panelists include Blo Blow Dry Bar CEO Vanessa Yakobson, Blo franchisee Allysen Rodrigue, and Crystal Danelle, content creator & empowerment speaker and co-founder of the "Who Is She Brunch."

"The core of Blo's mission is to uplift and enhance the lives of those in our community – but this extends to our franchisees as well," shared Yakobson . "We aspire to have everyone who walks through our doors feel valued and empowered with what we call our pink carpet treatment. Through this event, we hope to inspire women in the Houston area and beyond to build their own successful future.

Blo Blow Dry Bar's proven business model and focus on client experience have fueled its impressive growth trajectory. The brand boasts a strong presence in major cities across North America, and Houston is a prime market for further expansion. With the beauty and personal care industry expected to reach nearly $736 billion globally by 2028, first-time and existing entrepreneurs are taking note, and looking to staking a claim with Blo's franchise opportunity.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. According to Blo's 2023 FDD, the top 10% of bars saw average net sales of $621K. For more information about franchise opportunities visit href="" rel="nofollow" blomedr .

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit .

