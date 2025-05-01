ROMER HOUSE WAIKĪKĪ, O'ahu's ONLY ADULTS-ONLY HOTEL, WELCOMES HONOLULU's BELOVED COCKTAIL BAR, THE LEI STAND, DEEPENING ITS ROLE AS THE GATHERING PLACE FOR LOCALS AND TRAVELERS ALIKE

Created by friends, for friends, The Lei Stand was founded in 2022 by Hawaiian natives, Emmy award- winning producer Ryan Kalei Tsuji and former Universal Music Group brand strategist Tara Kanani Shimooka. The lounge's move from its original Chinatown location, brings beloved favorites to fresh new digs in the heart of Waikīkī. Here, The Lei Stand expands its legacy with Romer House to renew its commitment to building community and celebrating culture.

"With an emphasis on highlighting local neighborhoods and paying homage to Hawai'i's beloved customs, the reopening of The Lei Stand at O'ahu's first-ever adults-only hotel is the perfect alignment of both brands. We couldn't be more excited to invite our friends and visitors to 'Get Lei'd in Waikīkī." shares co-founder Tara Kanani Shimooka. "The Lei Stand is more than just a bar; it's a celebration of Hawai'i's rich traditions and vibrant future. While our story will always be connected to Chinatown, we're excited to embark on this next phase with the amazing team at Romer House Waikīkī." adds co-founder, Ryan Kalei Tsuji.

Now the heart of the Romer House experience, the reimagined bar pays tribute to Chinatown's iconic lei shops with an arched doorway entry that invites guests into a world of glowing tropical foliage and neon installations. Patrons can hang out at the bar, or in cozy lounge seating, all with an intimate, afterhours island vibe.

With familiar faces behind the bar- also offering fresh leis from local artisans, sold right from the bar with love - guests are welcomed with the same warmth and character that made the original so special. The summer will see the magic of those unforgettable Lei Stand nights-live sets, lei-making, and spontaneous singalongs- all live on, reimagined for a new chapter. And because some traditions are too good to change, The Lei Stand Waikīkī will continue to serve the best lei in town.

Open to walk-ins, with reservations encouraged, Romer House's Waikīkī's hotel guests will gain priority access to the buzzy bar each evening.

Drinks are celebrated by Blooms (cocktails), Bark (beer and a shot), Hop Vine (brews) and Grape Vine (wine), alongside a selection of 855-ALOHA favorite pupus (appetizers). Legacy Lei Stand cocktails with playful backstories include Soup Soup - a coconut clarified mix of high-quality blanco tequila flowered with pineapple, falernum and absinthe - and Clifton's Curse, an ode to the owner's father, and a funky play off of the tiki cocktail methodology with locally made rum, house-made orgeat, balanced with amaro, cognac and sherry. The pupus menu will offer a local twist on a house made Chex Mix house famous edamame hummus, with taro chips & crack dip.

"We are honored to be a part of The Lei Stand's story, as we welcome a neighborhood favorite bar to Romer House Waikīkī. Expanding the guest experience with local authenticity, the two brands have the same culturally conscious values, and share a commitment to Hawaiian traditions and joyous celebrations." says Romer Houses' Mayor of the Block, Ramona Sidlo.

For those craving a taste of nostalgia, 855-ALOHA , the Romer House indoor-outdoor restaurant – dials up iconic local flavors with the vibe on speed dial. An homage to Hawai'i's history and the humble Kelepona (telephone), the space nods to the past with murals by local artist Solario flanking the windows in tribute to Hawai'i's iconic blue phone booths. Above, lush greenery and abstract Japanese watercolor elements evoke nature-a cornerstone of both Hawaiian and Japanese culture-blending seamlessly with the culinary concept.

Serving up a fresh take on island "local-food"-a mashup of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and European influences-855-ALOHA pays tribute to Hawai'i's rich cultural melting pot. Throwback favorites from nostalgic local eateries-like braised pork belly, marinated butterfish, and grilled chicken teriyaki-are reimagined with playful precision and casual soul, alongside funky cocktails and fascinating conversation. Launching its new menu concept in early June, 855-ALOHA reminds patrons that connection is the main course-where playful service, vintage vibes, and a retro phone or two bring guests into the conversation, one ring at a time-analog style.

Tucked behind a gallery of carved masks, The Backyard is a secret hideaway. Set among native palms and tropical plantings, this lush retreat with a heated wading pool, daybed cabanas, and shaded loungers is made for lingering.

Local artist Cory Kamehanaokalā's sweeping fishpond mural sets the tone, while a tropical bar serves up crisp salads, island-style poke bowls, fun takes on canned sake and cocktails, a lineup of local brews, and a chic build-your-own, spirit-free spritz bar.

With three unique spaces to drink, dine, play, and unwind, Romer House Waikīkī brings home the neighborhood clubhouse experience with overnight stays that come with all the good stuff: savings on dining and drinks throughout your stay, cruiser bikes, beach gear, discounted cabanas, and complimentary programming ranging from floating sound baths to sunset hula classes -plus Romer's exclusive Key to the Neighborhood perks- giving guests easy access to a slice of island living. Just a short stroll off lively Kuhio Avenue and steps from world-famous Waikīkī Beach and the International Market Place, Romer House Waikīkī is the ultimate Hawai'i getaway... refreshingly kid-free. Room rates start from $209 per night (excluding tax/fees).

