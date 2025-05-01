The Legacy Continues: North America's Longest Inverted Family Coaster Opens At Busch Gardens Williamsburg On May 23 With The Return Of The Big Bad Wolf

Members will be among the first to ride beginning May 16 during the park's monumental 50thAnniversary Celebration festivities, including a special lookback presentation, 1970s music, fireworks and more

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hear the howl as The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge, Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest and most immersive family attraction is unleashed on May 23 as North America's longest family inverted coaster. Members will be among the first to ride starting on May 16 during the park's 50th anniversary celebration. Members will also get additional exclusive ride times on May 17 and 18.

The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge delivers a highly immersive and thematic experience, where families are swept into a world of unparalleled excitement. Set in a bustling Bavarian village, the celebration quickly turns into chaos as glowing red eyes and bone-chilling howls signal the return of a terrifying creature. Riders will dash through more than 2,500 feet of track at speeds up to 40 miles per hour , making it the ultimate family-friendly attraction. With its thrilling yet accessible design, this ride is perfect for kids, with a minimum height of 42 inches tall when accompanied by a supervising companion and 48 inches without, ensuring everyone can enjoy this coaster together.

50th Anniversary Celebration

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is turning 50 years old on May 16, 2025 and is honoring five decades of thrills with a parkwide celebration! The festivities include a lookback presentation, a 1970s cover band, a fireworks finale and more. Visitors will also encounter 50th anniversary elements throughout the park, including special photo opportunities, historic signage and overlays on the park's original attractions. Plus, guests can enjoy special offers like 75 cent beer, a $19.75 commemorative t-shirt and FREE cupcakes for Members. Visitors who were born in May of 1975 will get FREE admission on May 16, 2025 . To redeem the free ticket, guests can visit Guest Services upon arrival and present a valid photo ID.

50 Years of Busch Gardens Williamsburg: A Lookback Presentation

On Friday, May 16 at 6:00PM , visitors are invited to join park leadership in the Globe Theatre for 50 Years of Busch Gardens Williamsburg: A Lookback Presentation. Led by Park President Kevin Lembke, this presentation will transport guests throughout the past 50 years and share more of what is in store for 2025. The presentation will include historical photos, favorite stories and special guests. Plus, the first 1,000 guests to arrive will receive a limited-edition 50th Anniversary item.

The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge – Grand Opening Ceremony

On Friday, May 23 at 10:30AM , the 50th anniversary festivities will continue with a Grand Opening Ceremony as The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge opens to the public. Guests are invited to experience a ribbon cutting, DJ dance party and special photo opportunities in Oktoberfest.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. For more information, visit BuschGardens . Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS ) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at UnitedParks.

