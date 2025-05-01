Cox Mobile & Otterbox Unveil Winning Phone Case Design --Now Available For Purchase

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This news follows the successful, first-ever Cox Mobile Phone Case Design Contest, open to Club teens across the nation where Cox does business. Last month, Gracie A., a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana in Louisiana, was named the grand prize winner for her 'Hands of the World' design, which symbolizes the beauty of connection and the power of dreams.

"It was an honor to collaborate with Cox Mobile and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to bring Gracie's vision to life," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "We hope that by creating and distributing the case across the country, we can inspire more young artists to unleash their full potential."

In addition to having her design manufactured by OtterBox, Gracie also received a $25,000 scholarship and a $25,000 grant for her Club to open a Cox Innovation Lab. Along with Gracie, Cox Mobile also recently announced Joshua G., a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, as the Cox Mobile Fan Favorite contest winner. He received a $5,000 scholarship for future educational endeavors.

"It has been inspiring to see such a powerful showcase of creativity from Club members nationwide," said Colleen Langner, Chief Residential Officer for Cox Communications. "We're incredibly grateful to OtterBox for bringing Gracie's art to life, and we deeply appreciate Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the incredible impact it is making in the lives of thousands of kids in our communities every day."

Purchase your own award-winning phone case in a Cox retail store or online today: Cox Mobile x Boys and Girls Club of America Phone Case Design Contest

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Through Cox Business, Hospitality Network, RapidScale and Segra, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial services portfolio including advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Communications