Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of The May 5, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Applovin Corporation (APP), E.L.F. Beauty, Inc. (ELF), And Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the May 5, 2025 deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

AppLovin Corporation

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning AppLovin's financial growth and stability between May 10, 2023 and March 26, 2025 . If you purchased AppLovin shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (“Elf” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ELF) alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Elf's handling of its inventory between November 1, 2023 and November 19, 2024 . If you purchased Elf shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (“Maravai” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MRVI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Maravai's internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition between August 7, 2024 and February 24, 2025 . If you purchased Maravai shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

