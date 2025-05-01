Camfil USA Air Filters Announces Comprehensive "Air Quality Week" Educational Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Content Series Will Address Critical Air Quality Challenges and Solutions

Riverdale, NJ, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, a global leader in air filtration solutions, today announced the launch of "Air Quality Week," a comprehensive educational initiative designed to increase awareness about the importance of clean air for human health, environmental sustainability, and quality of life. The five-day program, running May 5-9, will deliver in-depth content exploring various dimensions of air quality through daily-themed releases.

"Clean air is fundamental to public health, yet many of the most significant air quality challenges remain poorly understood by the general public," says Kevin Wood, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Camfil USA. "Our Air Quality Week initiative aims to bridge this knowledge gap by providing accessible, science-based information that helps individuals and organizations make more informed decisions about the air they breathe."

A Systematic Approach to Air Quality Education

The Air Quality Week series will feature daily themed content releases, each addressing different aspects of air quality:

Monday, May 5 - Wildland Fires and Smoke: Examining the microscopic dangers of wildfire smoke and strategies for maintaining healthy indoor air during fire events. As climate change intensifies wildfire seasons across North America, understanding these impacts has become increasingly relevant for communities nationwide.

Tuesday, May 6 - Asthma and Your Health: Exploring the critical relationship between indoor air quality and respiratory conditions during Asthma Awareness Month. With over 25 million Americans living with asthma, this content will provide practical guidance for creating asthma-friendly indoor environments.

Wednesday, May 7 - Indoor Air Quality: Delving into the science of indoor environments, from particulate pollutants to volatile organic compounds, and examining how air quality affects cognitive function and productivity in workplaces and schools.

Thursday, May 8 - Air, Animals and Plants: Widening the perspective beyond human impacts to consider how air quality affects animal respiratory health, plant physiology, and broader ecosystem functions-highlighting the interconnected nature of environmental health.

Friday, May 9 - Air Quality Resources: Providing guidance on navigating the increasingly complex landscape of air quality information, standards, and digital tools, empowering stakeholders to evaluate claims and resources more effectively.

"Each day's content builds upon previous themes, creating a comprehensive educational experience that moves from specific challenges like wildfire smoke to broader considerations about evaluating air quality information," explains Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA. "Our goal is to provide substantive, actionable information rather than simplified overviews."

Responding to Growing Public Interest

The Air Quality Week initiative responds to significantly increased public interest in air quality issues, driven by several converging factors:



Growing awareness of the impact of air quality on public health

Increased frequency and intensity of wildfire events affecting air quality

Heightened attention to indoor environments following the pandemic

Expansion of air quality monitoring networks providing greater data accessibility Rising concerns about climate change's effects on atmospheric conditions

"We've observed a fundamental shift in how people think about the air they breathe," notes Davidson. "There's growing recognition that air quality isn't just an environmental concern but a daily health consideration that affects everything from respiratory well-being to cognitive performance."

Educational Resources for Multiple Audiences

The initiative will produce resources tailored to various stakeholders, including:



Facility managers seeking to improve building indoor air quality

Educational administrators working to create healthier learning environments

Healthcare professionals addressing environmental factors in patient care

Homeowners interested in improving residential air quality Community leaders developing local air quality improvement strategies

All content will be freely available through Camfil's website and distributed through media channels, reflecting the company's commitment to air quality education as a public service.

About Camfil USA







Camfil USA

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment.

The company firmly believes that the best solutions for customers are also the best solutions for the planet. Camfil's approach considers the impact of its operations and products at every step from design to delivery. Through innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus, Camfil aims to conserve more, use less, and find better ways to help everyone breathe easier.

To learn more about the upcoming Air Quality Week initiative or to access current educational resources, visit

##

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: ...

F: Friend Camfil USA on Faceboo

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitte

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTub

L: Follow our LinkedIn Pag



Request More Info

Attachment

Camfil USA Announces Comprehensive Air Quality Week Educational Initiative