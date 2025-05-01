Scouting America and Catholic Scouting Forge Renewed Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, TX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America and the National Catholic Committee on Scouting (NCCS) today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), solidifying their long-standing commitment to the holistic development and spiritual growth of young people. This agreement reaffirms their shared values and outlines collaborative efforts to provide enriching and character-building opportunities for Catholic youth through Scouting.

The ties between the Catholic faith and Scouting in the United States are as old as the movement itself. In 1910, the same year Scouting America was founded, one of the earliest known Catholic-chartered troops was established in St. Paul, Minnesota. This was quickly followed by the founding of a troop at the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York in 1912.

This MOU builds upon decades of collaboration between Scouting and the NCCS, recognizing the vital role Scouting plays in the lives of countless young Catholics and the unwavering support provided by Catholic institutions. Both organizations look forward to a future of continued partnership, empowering the next generation of leaders grounded in faith and strong moral principles.

"This MOU represents a powerful recommitment to working hand-in-hand with Catholic Scouting to provide young people with exceptional opportunities for personal growth, leadership development, and a deeper understanding of their faith,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America.“It also underscores the dedication of both organizations to fostering leadership skills, promoting ethical decision-making, and instilling a sense of service within young individuals.”

Between 1912 and 1913, 70 Scouting troops were chartered to Catholic organizations. This early adoption laid the foundation for the enduring connection that continues to thrive today. The impact of this relationship is evident in the present day, with more than 3,270 Catholic-sponsored Scouting units across the nation, providing life-enriching experiences for more than 68,000 youth who play a vital role within Scouting America.

“Today's signing of the MOU between Scouting America and the National Catholic Committee on Scouting reaffirms a longstanding partnership built on shared values of faith, service, and leadership,” said Bill Guglielmi, chair-elect of the National Catholic Committee on Scouting.“Together, we celebrate over one hundred years of collaboration in shaping young people of character guided by the values of the Scout Oath and Law, especially the principles of duty to God and reverence. Our actions today reaffirm our mutual commitment to continuing this important mission for generations to come.”

This renewed partnership signifies a continued dedication to working together to empower young people with strong moral compasses, leadership skills, and a commitment to service, ensuring a bright future for both the National Catholic Committee on Scouting and Scouting America.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be“Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than one million youth are served by 477,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America's mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit .

Attachment

Scouting America and Catholic Scouting Forge Renewed Partnership

CONTACT: Gordon Shattles Scouting America 972-580-2119 ...