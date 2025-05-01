Sisters Of The Valley Invite Strategic Licensing Partners For Global Expansion

Teaching a Class in San Palo April 2025

Sisters Camilla and Juliette in San Palo

The Sisters' Most Popular Product, the Topical Salve

- Sister HallaMERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley , known worldwide as the“weed nuns” and pioneers of plant-based spiritual medicine, are opening a limited number of licensing opportunities in the U.S. and internationally. The licensing program will allow qualified partners to manufacture and distribute sacred cannabis and mushroom-based products under the Sisters' globally recognized brand - rooted in monastic traditions, lunar cycles, and science-based healing.With over a decade of success, the Sisters are now ready to extend their reach through select licensing agreements across these categories:.CBD/hemp products (existing product line).Psychotropic cannabis products through dispensaries - never pre-rolls, never vapes..Non-psychoactive functional mushroom products (existing line plus).Psychotropic Mushrooms through Dispensaries.Branded merchandise, hemp textiles, and bioplasticsThe Sisterhood seeks partners aligned with its core values: ecological stewardship, sacred production, social responsibility , and respect for the ancient wisdom of plant medicine.The Sisters have always prioritized the gentlest, safest delivery systems. In their ten-years-plus history of operating, the Sisters have never sold or promoted the smokable forms of the medicine, honoring instead, the safest ways of ingesting and seek collaboration with those who don't wish to change that.To inquire about licensing opportunities, email ... and put 'licensing' into the heading. The queries are routed to the team comprising of Sister Kate (in California) and Sister Karina (in New York).Interested parties are asked to include a brief introduction, region of interest, and the preferred licensing field (e.g., CBD, psilocybin, merchandise, etc.). An NDA is required before any term sheet or agreement will be shared.“The plants we work with don't see borders, and neither do we. And certainly, as America gets more insular, we must get more global,” said Sister Halla.The Sisters currently operate from California and support an expanding network of Sisters in Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Sweden, and more. With film appearances scheduled for 2025 and a growing media presence, the Sisterhood stands ready to extend their sacred mission with global collaborators. To view the Sisters' products, visit sistersofthevalley .

