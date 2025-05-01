Creating Magic Vacations Launches Luxury Pickleball Escapes In Exciting Partnership With Sandals And Beaches Resorts

Creating Magic Vacations

- Billy "King Pickle" McGeheeWINDERMERE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creating Magic Vacations (CMV) is thrilled to announce the launch of their innovative new division, Luxury Pickleball Escapes, in an exciting partnership with Sandals and Beaches Resorts. This groundbreaking collaboration brings together world-class hospitality and the fastest-growing sport in America to create unforgettable group pickleball vacations in the Caribbean's most stunning destinations.The partnership marks a significant evolution in sports tourism, offering pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels the opportunity to enjoy their passion in luxury settings while experiencing the unparalleled all-inclusive amenities that Sandals and Beaches Resorts are known for."We've noticed a tremendous surge in demand for activity-based group travel, and pickleball has emerged as a social phenomenon that brings people together," said Rob Stuart, co-founder of Creating Magic Vacations. "This partnership allows us to create truly magical experiences that combine luxury accommodations with the sport people love, all within Sandals' spectacular beachfront settings."Kerri Stuart, CMV co-founder, added, "Our guests are seeking more than just a vacation-they want meaningful experiences that align with their passions. Luxury Pickleball Escapes delivers exactly that, with professional instruction, tournaments, and social events in some of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean."The new program will feature exclusive group packages including dedicated court time, professional instruction, organized tournaments, and specially curated social events. Participants will enjoy Sandals' renowned Luxury Includedamenities while connecting with fellow pickleball enthusiasts in paradise."Pickleball isn't just a sport-it's a lifestyle and a community," said Billy "King Pickle" McGehee, pickleball ambassador, professional player and Former President and CEO of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, who will lead several specialty clinics at select resorts. "These vacations create the perfect blend of competitive play, skills development, and pure enjoyment in absolutely stunning locations."The partnership will launch with dedicated pickleball facilities at select Sandals and Beaches properties, with plans to expand across their portfolio of Caribbean resorts. The program includes options for players of all skill levels, from beginners looking to learn the basics to advanced players seeking competitive tournaments."We are excited to bring an amazing group of Dallas pickleball enthusiasts to our first events this summer at Sandals South as part of our partnership with Luxury Pickleball Escapes," said Ray Goff, co-founder of Black Dallas Pickleball.Authentic Jamaican ExperiencesThe partnership has also attracted the attention of Hugh Darley, former Disney Imagineer and the visionary behind the development of Jamaica's Port of Falmouth. Darley, renowned for his expertise in destination development and creating immersive guest experiences, will be consulting with Luxury Pickleball Escapes to enhance their Jamaican offerings."Having spent years developing authentic experiences in Jamaica that showcase the country's rich culture and heritage, I'm thrilled to once again join forces with Creating Magic Vacations. It's been an honor being part of the Disney Travel Secrets podcast for the last few years, and this next step makes our partnership even more special to me," said Darley. "Pickleball enthusiasts don't just want to play-they want to immerse themselves in meaningful cultural experiences. The Sandals properties offer the perfect foundation, and I look forward to helping create journeys that take travelers beyond the courts to experience the true heart and soul of Jamaica with its vibrant music, cuisine, and incredible people."Darley's involvement signals the commitment of Luxury Pickleball Escapes to providing travelers with experiences that go beyond typical resort activities, combining world-class pickleball facilities with authentic cultural immersion.Luxury Pickleball Escapes is already accepting group and individual bookings for summer 2025 and beyond, with special inaugural packages that include exclusive on-court and off-court activities.Building on an Award-Winning Pickleball ProgramThis exciting partnership with Creating Magic Vacations comes at a pivotal moment, as Sandals and Beaches Resorts were recently named the "Official All-Inclusive Resorts" of USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport in the United States. The designation follows USA Pickleball's comprehensive evaluation of the resorts' impressive 72 courts across their Caribbean properties, with plans for exciting new and upgraded facilities already in development."Our partnership with Sandals and Beaches couldn't come at a better time," said Rob Stuart, co-founder of Creating Magic Vacations. "Their recent designation as USA Pickleball's official resort partner demonstrates their serious commitment to the sport. With professional USA Pickleball approved coaches, comprehensive staff training, and world-class facilities, we're offering our clients access to the Caribbean's most impressive pickleball experience. From group tournaments to private instruction, Luxury Pickleball Escapes will leverage Sandals' incredible program to create truly unforgettable experiences for pickleball enthusiasts at every skill level."Creating Magic Vacations: Setting the Standard for Pickleball TravelWith the launch of Luxury Pickleball Escapes, Creating Magic Vacations is positioned to become the definitive leader in the rapidly growing pickleball travel segment. The company's strategic partnership with Sandals and Beaches Resorts represents just the first step in a comprehensive plan to revolutionize how pickleball enthusiasts experience travel. By combining specialized sport expertise with exceptional vacation planning services, CMV offers unmatched value to pickleball players of all levels. The company has established an elite team of travel advisors specifically trained in the unique requirements of pickleball-focused vacations, with knowledge of premier playing facilities, tournaments, and instruction opportunities worldwide. CMV's approach integrates seamless logistics, luxury accommodations, and authentic pickleball experiences, making them the clear first choice for players seeking to combine their passion for the sport with unforgettable travel memories. As pickleball continues its explosive growth globally, Creating Magic Vacations stands ready as the go-to travel authority for enthusiasts throughout North America and beyond.About Creating Magic VacationsCreating Magic Vacations specializes in crafting extraordinary travel experiences with an emphasis on personalized service and attention to detail. Founded by travel industry veterans Rob and Kerri Stuart, CMV has established itself as a leader in curated group travel experiences and luxury vacations.About Sandals and Beaches ResortsSandals Resorts offers Luxury Includedvacations for couples at 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curaçao. Beaches Resorts provides award-winning family experiences in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos. Both brands are known for their exceptional service, gourmet dining options, and luxurious accommodations.

