Edo Collaborates With Piclo To Bring Commercial Buildings Into Connecticut Flexibility Marketplace

Edo and Piclo partner to bring flexible load from commercial buildings into Connecticut demand flexibility program.

- Tim Guiterman, EdoSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edo , a leader in demand flexibility and building energy optimization solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in a new demand flexibility pilot in Connecticut, powered by the Piclo Marketplace, a leading platform for distribution-level flexibility. This collaboration supports a broader effort by a leading Northeast utility to integrate flexible distributed energy resources (DERs) into grid operations while engaging commercial buildings as active participants in grid reliability and decarbonization.As part of the Connecticut Innovative Energy Solutions (IES) program, this pilot enables Edo to enroll mid-to-large commercial customers in a utility-led flexibility program. Using Piclo's digital platform, the utility will procure and dispatch flexible loads from enrolled sites during peak demand events to alleviate local grid constraints, defer infrastructure upgrades, and enhance reliability.The pilot will focus on achieving the following outcomes:.Saving Costs and Deferring Infrastructure Upgrades: Rather than installing new equipment that costs substantial time and money, the pilot aims to reduce or eliminate the need for expensive and hard-to-get hardware, while still creating a modernized grid. By enrolling existing flexible loads in targeted areas, the utility can test whether load reductions can offset the need for additional substation capacity. This approach could lower operational costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and offer strategies for managing planned infrastructure work..Grid Reliability in Environmental Justice Communities: Aligned with the objectives of the IES program, the pilot will target areas identified as environmental justice communities. These areas often face challenges related to power quality and delivery. By improving grid reliability, the pilot supports equitable access to dependable energy, thereby promoting economic development and addressing systemic inequities."We're excited to bring flexible commercial building loads onto Piclo's leading grid flexibility marketplace,” said Tim Guiterman, Director of Utility Programs.“Our ability to precisely target load flexibility by location complements Piclo's Marketplace platform and supports utilities in deferring infrastructure upgrades and improving grid resilience.”The pilot allows Edo to aggregate flexible load from commercial sites and bid those resources into the utility's marketplace, where they can be dispatched based on system needs. Buildings participating in the program will benefit from a new revenue stream, greater insight into energy use, and improved operational efficiency-all while contributing to a more reliable and sustainable grid.“Piclo is committed to supporting grid modernization for utilities nationwide, and scaling up opportunities for DER providers like Edo to offer their flexible capacity,” said Alex Ghanem, Northeast US Lead of Piclo.“With our DER-enabled grid flexibility marketplace, we are using an innovative approach to leverage the existing grid, deliver more tools in the toolbox for utility distribution grid planning and operations teams, and generate local economic development opportunities in Connecticut.”The program covers a range of DERs including battery storage, HVAC systems, and load control technologies. Performance is measured using a baseline methodology similar to ISO-NE standards, and participants are compensated through a pay-for-performance model.This pilot is the first in the U.S. to combine geographically targeted utility demand flexibility procurement, commercial building participation, and third-party marketplace software, setting the stage for wider adoption of distributed flexibility solutions in the Northeast. Edo is actively expanding its demand flexibility offerings beyond Connecticut, working with utilities and partners to scale solutions in additional states.About PicloPiclo's mission is to decarbonize the grid. We develop software solutions that make our energy networks smarter, flexible and more sustainable. Our Marketplace platform enables flex sellers (such as EV and battery owners) to access more electricity markets from one place, and flex buyers (system operators, grid operators, utilities) to source flexible electricity from more Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).To date, Piclo has over 350,000 registered flexible assets representing 26+ GW of registered flex capacity, with flexibility contracts awarded totalling $100M+ and 3+ GW of flexible capacity procured.Piclo currently operates in six global markets: in the United States in New York State and Massachusetts (National Grid), Connecticut (United Illuminating, Eversource), and California; in the UK, supporting all six Distribution System Operators (UK Power Networks, SP Energy Networks, Electricity North West, Northern Powergrid, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and National Grid Electricity Distribution); and the independent System Operator (NESO); in Ireland (ESB Networks), Italy (E-Distribuzione), Portugal (E-REDES); and in Australia (CitiPower, Powercor, United Energy). Aside from its leading position in the UK, Piclo has a growing presence in Europe, USA and the Asia-Pacific.About EdoEdo is a leading provider of innovative energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. We partner with utilities to transform commercial buildings into efficient, reliable contributors to the electric grid. Edo's AI-driven platform optimizes thousands of buildings and seamlessly aggregates distributed energy resources (DERs) to create virtual power plants (VPPs). Edo's technology and expertise decrease energy consumption, reduce costs, and cut carbon emissions for a sustainable future.

