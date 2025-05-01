IPA Announces 2025 Compliance Boot Camp

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Payments Organizations that Join Before July 18 to Receive Free Registration

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Innovative Payments Association (IPA ) is pleased to announce its 2025 Compliance Boot Camp, a one-day, in-depth training event designed to address the regulatory and compliance challenges facing today's payments professionals. The event will be held Sept. 11 at Discover's offices in downtown Chicago.“This year's Compliance Boot Camp continues our commitment to providing timely, practical training in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment,” said Brian Tate, President and CEO of the IPA.“We're also excited to welcome new members with complimentary access, because we believe that understanding compliance is essential to responsible innovation in payments.”This year's program will bring together leading legal and regulatory experts to provide actionable insights on high-impact topics, including Regulation E enforcement, earned wage access, open banking, federal disbursements, third-party oversight, and the rise of artificial intelligence in compliance frameworks. Confirmed sessions and speakers include:Regulation E Refresher: Recent CFPB Enforcement Focus & Compliance TipsMatt White, Greenberg TraurigThe Future of Open BankingBrian Montgomery, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLPOn-Demand Wage Payment and Earned Wage AccessEli Rosenberg, Baird Holm LLPState of Crypto RegulationMeagan Griffin, Partner, Fintech and Payments Group, Paul Hastings LLPThird-Party Oversight – No One's ExemptJoyce Mehlman, iLEX ConsultingArtificial Intelligence: Regulatory Risk and ReadinessJudie Rinearson, K&L GatesAdditional speakers and sessions will be announced later this summer. The event will conclude with a networking happy hour for attendees.Bonus for New MembersAs part of our spring membership campaign, the IPA is offering a special opportunity: New members who join between May 1 and July 18 will receive complimentary registration to the 2025 Compliance Boot Camp, taking place Sept. 11 in ChicagoThis is a unique chance to gain hands-on compliance training while unlocking the full value of IPA membership-including weekly government updates, policy representation, exclusive events, and thought leadership opportunities.Already a member? If you refer a new member who joins by July 18, you'll also receive free registration to this year's Boot Camp.To join IPA, refer a colleague, or register for the Boot Camp, visit ipa.About the IPAThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments industry, representing prepaid products, mobile wallets, earned wage access, and person-to-person technologies. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, IPA helps its members navigate policy, regulatory, and operational challenges to support innovation and consumer access.

