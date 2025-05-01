TN School Reopening Decision Will Depend On Heatwave Conditions: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said a decision on postponing the reopening of schools in the state would be taken closer to the scheduled date, depending on prevailing heatwave conditions and in consultation with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Speaking to reporters, Poyyamozhi noted that the state is experiencing intense heat.

"Tamil Nadu is facing scorching summer conditions, and just yesterday, Tiruchi recorded 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Schools are scheduled to reopen on June 2, but we will assess the weather and take a decision accordingly," he said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued warnings about severe heatwave conditions, particularly in coastal districts, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

In response, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has rolled out detailed safety guidelines to help residents cope with the extreme temperatures. It advised people to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and to avoid direct exposure to sunlight as much as possible.

"Residents should stay indoors between 12 noon and 3 p.m., when the sun's intensity is at its peak,” the department stated. It also recommended the use of umbrellas or hats for additional protection and urged people to avoid strenuous physical activities during the hottest part of the day.

The health advisory cautioned against leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles, highlighting the risk of rapid temperature buildup that can have fatal consequences. Additionally, the public was advised to limit consumption of artificial soft drinks, coffee, tea, and alcohol, as these can contribute to dehydration.

To reduce heat buildup indoors, residents were asked to avoid cooking during peak heat hours. The advisory also recommended not walking barefoot on hot surfaces and avoiding high-protein foods and expired products, which can place extra stress on the body in high temperatures.

Poyyamozhi also issued a strict warning to private schools about fee compliance.

"Strict action will be taken against any institution that collects fees beyond the government-fixed rates," he asserted.

On the National Education Policy (NEP), he criticised its provisions for public examinations in Classes 3, 5, and 8, stating that the state continues to follow a no-detention policy until Class 8. "These exams will only increase dropout rates among children," he said.

Asked about the caste-wise census, Poyyamozhi remarked that the Centre had not provided a timeline. "Elections are approaching in five states, so we can expect many announcements from the Union government. But announcements alone are not enough - they must be implemented," he said.