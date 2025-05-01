Former Union Minister Girija Vyas Passes Away At 78

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 1 (IANS) Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Girija Vyas passed away on Thursday evening at around 7:15 PM at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. She was 78. Vyas had been battling severe burn injuries after her attire caught fire during Gangaur Puja at her Udaipur residence on March 31.

Despite receiving treatment, her condition worsened due to nearly 90 per cent burns. Her brother, Gopal Sharma, stated that although she showed signs of recovery initially, her health deteriorated significantly over the last two days.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Sharma informed that Vyas's mortal remains will be brought to Udaipur late on Thursday night.

The body will be kept at her Deityamagri residence for the public to pay their tributes from 10 AM to 12 noon on Friday. Her last rites will be performed at 4 PM in Udaipur.

Prominent Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have expressed deep grief over her demise.

Gehlot said,“Dr. Girija Vyas's passing is an irreparable loss. Her contributions to education, politics, and social service will always be remembered.”

Girija Vyas served as a minister both at the Centre and in Rajasthan. She held key positions, including the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, and later, as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, where she championed numerous initiatives for women's welfare.

In 2018, she contested the Rajasthan Assembly elections from the Udaipur city constituency but was defeated by the BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria. Known for her close association with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Vyas played an influential role in Congress politics.

Born in Nathdwara, Rajsamand district, Vyas hailed from a family of notable repute. Her father was a freedom fighter, and her mother, a teacher. She pursued her higher education in Udaipur and later obtained a Ph.D. from Delhi University.

Before entering politics, she served as a professor of philosophy at Mohanlal Sukhadia University. Her untimely demise leaves a void in Indian politics, especially within Rajasthan, where she carved out a remarkable legacy of service.