DENSO Announces Updates To North American Leader Responsibilities

Moves enhance supplier's ability to increase organizational efficiency and meet customers' evolving needs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, has announced several leader updates in North America.

The changes, which took effect April 1, will advance DENSO's ongoing efforts to operate more efficiently and strengthen how it delivers quality products and excellent service to its customers.

North America Executive Updates



Satoki Ishikawa

Ishikawa has been named head of Corporate Finance for DENSO in North America, joining the team from DENSO's global headquarters in Japan where he was the general manager of Corporate Planning for Electrification Systems.

Ryota Tosaka

Tosaka has been named the senior vice president of Japanese Car Group Sales for DENSO in North America. He joins the team from DENSO's global headquarters in Japan, where he was the project director of Toyota Sales.

Ramy Sulaiman Sulaiman has been promoted to vice president of Ford Sales for DENSO in North America. After beginning his DENSO career as an engineer, he transitioned to the Sales group, where most recently he served as the global electrification director of Ford Sales.

"These leaders will be key in helping our customers navigate shifting market and technological needs, while ensuring we operate as competitively and efficiently as possible," said Satoshi "Sammy" Hasegawa, a senior director of DENSO Corporation and executive vice president of North America Sales at DENSO. "We welcome their leadership and look forward to seeing how they take our emphasis on working together as one, united team to the next level."

The moves come after DENSO announced additional organization and executive updates in January aimed at further aligning DENSO business units and enhancing the company's ability to support greener, safer mobility.

DENSO will continue to evolve as it pursues its mission of contributing to a better world.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE DENSO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED