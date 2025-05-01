Erithmitic Inc. Launches Navigate Re Limited, Unlocking Up To $2.5 Billion In Long-Term Investment Capacity

New reinsurer marks major milestone as Erithmitic accelerates its alternative investment strategy

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Erithmitic Inc. , a technology-driven alternative asset manager, today announced the official launch of its affiliated reinsurance entity, Navigate Re limited. This marks a significant milestone for Erithmitic, representing a strategic move to enhance its investment capabilities and solidify its position in the market. As its first reinsurance transaction completed, Navigate Re is already managing annuity premiums and will provide Erithmitic with up to $2.5 billion in long-term investment capacity over the next ten years.

The transaction marks a transformative moment for Erithmitic, significantly enhancing its ability to deploy stable capital across its core investment strategies. The firm will focus on scaling its direct mortgage and structured product portfolios-asset classes where it leverages technology and AI-driven insights to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

"This launch is a foundational step in Erithmitic's mission to reshape how capital is invested," said Atit Jariwala, Co-Founder and CEO of Erithmitic. "Navigate Re enables us to align short to mid-term liabilities with high-quality private credit and structured opportunities, creating investment returns for our partners."

Navigate Re is domiciled in Guernsey and strategically positioned to support the growing demand for reinsurance solutions from the life and annuity sectors. Its first reinsurance deal reflects strong confidence in Erithmitic's investment approach and opens the door for additional transactions in the future.

"This structure brings together the best of reinsurance and investment management," said Solomon Garber, Co- founder and CIO. "By pairing insurance liabilities with differentiated, technology-enabled investment capabilities, we believe Navigate Re can deliver value to both policyholders and investors."

Erithmitic continues to expand its platform at the intersection of finance and technology, providing innovative capital solutions across market cycles.

Erithmitic is an alternative asset manager focused on deploying capital into direct mortgages, structured credit, and other differentiated strategies. The firm combines institutional discipline with proprietary technology and data science to deliver performance and transparency for investors.

SOURCE Erithmitic Inc.

