Fairmont Mayakoba And Make-A-Wish Mexico Make Carlitos' Dream Of Seeing The Beach Come True

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the course of four nights and five days, Carlitos and his father experienced a magical journey in the heart of the Riviera Maya. During their stay, Carlitos explored the mangroves of Mayakoba on a boat tour, sailed the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea on a catamaran, enjoyed a private mixology class where he learned to make chocolate milk, and delighted in the culinary offerings of our ten restaurants.

Thanks to the commitment and enthusiasm of all Fairmont Mayakoba colleagues, Carlitos' stay was carefully crafted to be truly memorable. Every detail was thoughtfully designed to bring him joy, fun, and relaxation-making this trip an experience that both he and his father will cherish forever.

"We are overjoyed to collaborate with Make-A-Wish Mexico in making Carlitos' dream come true. As soon as we learned about him, we shared his story with our Heartists-what we call our colleagues-and everyone was eager to get involved to make his stay something extraordinary, beyond anything he could have imagined," said Jacco Van Teeffelen, General Manager of Fairmont Mayakoba. "Seeing his smile as he stepped onto the beach for the first time is a memory that all of us at Fairmont Mayakoba will carry in our hearts."

Laura Chávez, CEO of Make-A-Wish Mexico, expressed her gratitude to the Fairmont Mayakoba team for their support and the effort made to grant Carlos Jason's wish of seeing the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean. She shared, "Carlitos and his father have enjoyed every moment to the fullest; the quality of the service, the food, and the thoughtfully planned activities have been incredible and have had an immediate impact on Carlitos' emotional well-being."

This partnership with Make-A-Wish Mexico reaffirms Fairmont Mayakoba's commitment to creating experiences that transform lives.

About Fairmont Mayakoba

Fairmont Mayakoba offers guests the perfect blend of luxurious accommodations, nature, warm and attentive service, and a wide range of culinary options. Located 40 minutes from Cancun International Airport and 20 minutes from Playa del Carmen, Fairmont Mayakoba spans 47 acres within the exclusive Mayakoba complex in the Riviera Maya. The resort features 401 rooms, 10 pools, 15 dining outlets, a gym, a spa, and a convention center-all designed in harmony with nature to help preserve the local flora and fauna. Fairmont Mayakoba holds the prestigious AAA Five Diamond rating. Guests from around the world are warmly welcomed to this resort, where everything revolves around their needs to ensure every trip becomes a truly memorable experience.

About Make-A-Wish Mexico

Make-A-Wish Mexico is a nonprofit organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children and adolescents with critical illnesses. Since its founding, it has transformed the lives of thousands of families by providing moments of joy, hope, and strength to face health challenges.

Carlos Jason's Story (Wish Kid)

Carlitos, a brave 7-year-old boy, was diagnosed in 2023 with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia at just 4 years old. Due to his treatment, his family had to relocate from Chiapas to Mexico City. His father, Roberto-who has had custody of Carlitos since 2023 and is his primary caregiver-does everything he can to ensure his son stays connected to his Tzeltal cultural identity, including teaching him his native language. Though Carlitos still has a long and challenging journey ahead with 45 of 120 chemotherapy sessions completed, Roberto dedicates his life to his son's well-being, working online to be able to support him throughout his treatment. Despite the challenges, Roberto makes sure Carlitos enjoys his childhood as much as possible amidst everything they face.

