Inventhelp Inventor Develops New RV Cover Protection Kit (SBT-2029)
PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an RV owner, I was frustrated with having my expensive covering ruined from rubbing against sharp points of the vehicle," said an inventor, from Post Falls, Idaho, "so I invented the R V COVER PROTECTION. My design would smooth out the sharp spots to prevent snags, tears, and other damage."
The invention provides an effective way to cover sharp points on RVs. In doing so, it helps protect an expensive RV cover. As a result, it prevents damage, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for RV owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-2029, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
