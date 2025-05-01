Hyorc Corporation Unveils Modular Hydrogen Power For A Failing Grid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As centralized power grids across Europe show signs of strain, HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) is raising the alarm-and offering a practical solution.

The company's modular hydrogen engine systems provide critical infrastructure with a path away from growing reliance on vulnerable, centralized grids. With blackouts recently hitting Spain, Portugal, and France, the signals of widespread fragility are now clear.



“Consumers are being lulled into a false sense of security,” said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc.“When the grid fails, it's the hospitals, data centers, and transport networks that suffer.”



HyOrc's power units are housed in 20- or 40-foot containers and can be deployed off-grid in under six months. At their core is a high-efficiency, multi-fuel engine using an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) capable of achieving up to 45% efficiency while running on hydrogen, methanol, LPG, biogas, or syngas.



Unlike traditional fuel cells, HyOrc's technology offers durability, scalability, and fuel flexibility-without dependence on high-purity hydrogen or large infrastructure. The company is already integrating these systems into heavy-duty transport and industrial energy solutions, including a next-generation hydrogen locomotive platform designed for European rail.



HyOrc is currently advancing clean power proposals across the UK and EU, focusing on ports, logistics corridors, and off-grid industrial sites.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) is a clean energy company developing high-efficiency, multi-fuel hydrogen engines and waste-to-energy systems for transport and distributed power. Its flagship product is a modular hydrogen engine delivering diesel-competitive economics with zero-emission capability.

