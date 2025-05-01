Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Dish For Pets (SBT-2021)

PITTSBURGH , May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pet dish that would be of use to all dogs and cats, especially those with flat faces that tend to make a mess when eating," said an inventor, from San Francisco, Calif., "so I invented the LUCKY AND LOO. My design helps keep the surrounding floor area clean, and it would provide added comfort for pets while eating."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved bowl for pets with flat faces. In doing so, it ensures the dish remains securely in place to prevent splashes while eating. As a result, it helps prevent messes and waste. It also increases comfort for pets. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-2021, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

