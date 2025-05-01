EY US Unveils Dixon Gillis Of A-G Specialty Insurance As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Greater Philadelphia Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

An independent panel of judges selected Dixon Gillis among other finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"It's an honor to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year, the world's most prestigious business award for original founders, family business leaders, and transformational CEOs," said Dixon Gillis, CEO of A-G Specialty Insurance . "This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the innovative spirit that drives A-G forward. From our beginnings as a niche insurance provider to becoming a national leader in customized coverage for interscholastic and intercollegiate athletic programs, national governing bodies and other special risk groups, we've stayed true to our mission: delivering exceptional service, cutting-edge technology, and meaningful solutions that truly make a financial and experiential difference. Additionally, I'm so humbled to be recognized alongside such visionary leaders here in Greater Philadelphia."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12 during a special celebration in Philadelphia and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

