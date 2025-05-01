John D. Marvin Announces Resignation As President And CEO Of TSO, Inc. Leadership Transition Planned For June 30, 2025

HOUSTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John D. Marvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSO, Inc., has announced his resignation effective June 30, 2025, concluding a distinguished 25-year tenure leading Texas State Optical through historic growth, transformation, and industry leadership.

Marvin has served as CEO since 2000 and was instrumental in transitioning the organization to optometrist ownership in 2001. Under his leadership, TSO expanded to more than 125 locations and achieved recognition as the 10th largest optical retail chain in the United States. Despite significant shifts in the optometric industry and market consolidation by private equity, the average revenue per TSO location today is more than double what it was at the start of his tenure.

In a statement, Marvin noted that his decision comes as a result of a fundamental difference in strategic vision between himself and the current shareholder group. "The direction now being prioritized-preserving an organization comprised solely of private practices-no longer aligns with the scalable growth model and consumer value strategy I was originally charged with implementing. In light of these differences, I believe the time is right to transition leadership to someone whose vision is aligned with the current ownership," he said.

Marvin expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the TSO network, calling his years of service "the most meaningful and rewarding" of his professional life. "I've done my best to lead with integrity, transparency, and a deep commitment to building enduring value in the TSO brand-an asset that remains owned collectively by our doctors," he added.

The Board of Directors is expected to announce interim leadership and plans for succession in the coming weeks. Marvin has pledged his full cooperation in ensuring a smooth and effective transition.

Media Contact:

Yanely Rehkopf

Director of Marketing and Communications

TSO, Inc.

5858 Westheimer Rd, Suite 710

Houston, TX 77057

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas State Optical

