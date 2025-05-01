Rosalind Franklin University Incubator Company Announces Positive Anti-Fibrotic Effects In Lung Fibrosis Model

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLR Bio, a biotechnology company in Rosalind Franklin University's Helix 51 incubator , announced new data on its novel therapy for systemic sclerosis and lung fibrosis at the British Society for Rheumatology (BSR) Annual Conference this week in Manchester, UK.

BLR Bio CEO and CSO Bruce Riser, a renowned expert in fibrotic diseases, pictured in his lab at Rosalind Franklin University's Helix 51 biomedical incubator.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) is a devastating disorder, encompassing a group of chronic lung conditions that affect the tissue between the air sacs in the lungs. ILD conditions can include Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which can result from systemic sclerosis. The estimated prevalence in the United States is 654,852, according to a February 2024 publication in the journal CHEST.

"These patients are in urgent need of a therapy that can halt or reverse this disease without the threat of serious side effects," said BLR Bio CEO and CSO Dr. Bruce Riser.

In the new study, presented by Dr. Andrew Leask at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, BLR 200, the company's lead compound, demonstrated the ability to reduce key disease tissue markers for fibrotic lung disease . Reductions were shown in Ashcroft scores, collagen levels, and both fibronectin-1 (FN-1) and profibrotic CCN4, signaling molecules involved in the development of scar tissue. Dr. Leask is a leading expert in fibrosis and CCN proteins and a long-term collaborator with BLR Bio.

"Our data shows the reductions in Ashcroft scores and collagen levels appear to be more pronounced than those seen with other therapies on the market and in development," Dr. Riser said.

"Combined with prior observations modeling scleroderma skin fibrosis, BLR-200 has shown the potential to address both skin and lung fibrosis. It appears to be the only drug in development that reduces expression of all three CCN proteins - CCN1, CCN2, CCN4 - that play a crucial role in the activation of fibroblast cells critical for initiating and maintaining fibrosis."

Dr. Joseph DiMario, RFU Interim VP for Research, noted that BLR Bio was one of the first tenants of Helix 51.

"We are very pleased to see the progress the company is making toward the development of life-changing medicines," he said.

About Rosalind Franklin University

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine. Learn more at rosalindfranklin .

About BLR Bio

Learn more at blrbio .

Office of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

