Heading Into Summer Trauma Season, Safety Advocates Unite During Safe Kids Month To Help Parents Protect Kids From Preventable Injuries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Safe Kids Month is a national celebration dedicated to raising awareness about child injury prevention and inspiring parents to take action by focusing on proven tips to keep their kids safe at home, at school, at play, and on the way. Preventable injuries are the number one cause of death among children ages 1-19 in the U.S., and millions more are injured in ways that can affect them for a lifetime.

Safe Kids Month is about making sure we reach all families with life-saving education, information, and devices.

This year's Safe Kids Month theme, "the right fit can make a big difference," focuses on the importance of getting the right fit when using critical child safety gear, including bike helmets, booster seats, life jackets, and safe sleep environments.

Download our My High Five Child Safety Checklist .

Summer is an exciting season for families, and often includes outdoor activities, vacations, and time away from school. But it's also a time known as "summer trauma season" or the "100 deadliest days of summer" among health professionals because preventable injuries and deaths increase dramatically among children.

"Forty-one percent of all deaths from preventable injuries among children occur during the months of May through August," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "We don't want any parent to lose a child to an injury that can be prevented. We know how to prevent injuries and save lives, and Safe Kids Month is about raising awareness and making sure we reach all families where they live with life-saving education, information, and devices."

To support parents and caregivers, Safe Kids is also offering helpful resources, including the My High Five Child Safety Checklist , which includes the top five tips for several important safety areas, including bike safety, child passenger safety, home safety, water safety, and sleep safety.

In addition, experts from our nearly 400 Safe Kids coalitions across the country will work directly with children, families, and caregivers in their communities throughout the month of May to provide tips, information, and safety devices. Parents and caregivers can find a coalition in their area by visiting safekids.

ABOUT SAFE KIDS WORLDWIDE

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries to children ages 0-19 and build sustainable systems that support injury prevention. Since 1988, Safe Kids and its partners have contributed to a more than 60 percent reduction in the rate of fatal childhood unintentional injury in the U.S. Learn more at safekids .

SOURCE Safe Kids Worldwide