Inventhelp Inventor Develops Custom CPAP Mask (SBT-2023)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a customized CPAP mask that would contour exactly to the user's face for enhanced use," said an inventor, from Fort Bragg, Calif., "so I invented the SLEEPFIT. My design would eliminate the problems associated with using a poor fitting mask that leaks."

The invention provides an improved design for a CPAP mask. In doing so, it offers a custom fit for the user. As a result, it would maximize the effectiveness of the machine for a more restful night of sleep. It also increases comfort. The invention features a custom design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for individuals who utilize CPAP machines.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-2023, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

