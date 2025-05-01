Mitratech Scales ACA Reporting Hub Access To Meet Rising Employer Demand For Simplified Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partners and qualified brokers, carriers, and employers now have access to an intuitive, guided experience for meeting ACA reporting compliance obligations in the 2025 tax year and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading provider of legal, risk, and HR software solutions, today announces the expansion of its trusted HR Compliance & Expertise Solution, relied on by over 1.7 million employers, 1,000+ brokers, and 500+ HCM companies. New partners and eligible customers now have expanded access to the ACA Reporting Hub , a guided, collaborative platform designed to help both brokers and clients navigate growing ACA reporting pressures - especially as new electronic filing mandates raise the stakes for smaller employers and the brokers who support them at scale.

Beyond streamlining the creation and electronic filing of Forms 1094-B/C and 1095-B/C with federal and several state healthcare reporting agencies, the ACA Reporting Hub comes backed by more than a decade of built-in compliance expertise. A unique pairing of advanced automation with access to real HR compliance and benefits experts helps organizations reduce risk, improve accuracy, and respond to changing regulations with clarity.

Following a strong first year, Mitratech is introducing two new access models for 2025:



New Partner Access : Brokers, carriers, and HCM providers can now embed the ACA Reporting Hub into their service portfolios. Direct Employer Access : Employers whose partners enable additional access can leverage the solution directly through the Mitratech Compliance Tracking Platform, Mineral.

"In 2024, we heard one thing loud and clear: employers want clarity, confidence, and control," said David Deitering, General Manager of HR Compliance at Mitratech. "The ACA Reporting Hub delivers exactly that, pairing smart technology with human expertise to reduce stress and strengthen compliance outcomes."

Data from the Hub's first year revealed several key trends:



Employers are seeking simpler solutions amid regulatory changes and rising complexity with federal and state-mandated healthcare reporting.

ACA compliance is a year-round responsibility, not a one-time event. Software alone is not enough; a combination of expert guidance and intuitive tools helps relieve the burden on both brokers and clients, ensuring obligations are met with confidence.



These insights shaped the platform's evolution, leading to new enhancements for Tax Year 2025 and increased accessibility for partners and clients alike.

"Expanding access to the ACA Reporting Hub gives brokers and carriers a powerful way to differentiate their services, ease compliance burdens, and strengthen client relationships,” continued Deitering.“As filing requirements grow more complex, Mitratech remains committed to equipping employers and their organizations - especially in the small and midsize segment - with the tools and support they need to stay ahead.”

To learn more about offering the ACA Reporting Hub to your clients or accessing the solution directly, visit , or contact your Mitratech Mineral Account Manager.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 24,000 organizations worldwide, spanning more than 160 countries.

In 2024, the Mineral HR Compliance Platform and expert team was acquired into the Mitratech portfolio. Trusted by more than 1 million companies and partnering with insurance brokers, PEOs, and HCMs, the Mineral platform combines data, technology, and human expertise to take the guesswork out of HR and compliance. Mineral has built the largest HR community in the U.S., working within the Mitratech portfolio to empower organizations of all sizes with simplified, expert-backed solutions.

For more info, visit:

Contact

Ashley Estilette

...