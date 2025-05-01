Talivity Announces New President To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Talivity, the leading HR innovation platform for technology and growth in the talent acquisition space, announced the appointment of Jonathan Zila as President.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talivity, the leading HR innovation platform powering technology and growth in the talent acquisition space, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Zila as President.

Jonathan most recently served as Executive Vice President of Revenue at Recruitics, where he led growth initiatives across multiple business lines, bringing a data-centric approach to innovation in talent acquisition, and scaling the company's presence with leading employers.

Throughout his career, Jonathan has built high-performing teams, driven strategic expansion, and partnered closely with HR and Talent Acquisition leaders to deliver measurable hiring outcomes.

Katie Fortunato, who has served as President and co-founder since Talivity's inception, will transition to a new role as Executive Vice President, Platform & Innovation, at Talivity's parent company, Hire Innovations. In this capacity, she will oversee platform growth, partner development, and innovation strategy across the broader organization.

“These leadership changes reflect the strength of Talivity's foundation and the scale of opportunity ahead," said Katie Fortunato. "Jonathan's operational expertise, market insight, and customer focus make him the ideal leader to guide Talivity's next chapter.”

“Talivity is uniquely positioned at the center of innovation in talent acquisition,” said Jonathan Zila, President of Talivity.“I'm honored to step into this role and excited to build on the incredible momentum Katie and the team have created.”

About Talivity

Talivity is the platform for forward-thinking HR and talent acquisition leaders, connecting them with the technology, insights, and strategies shaping the future of work. With a marketplace of over 2,000 HR tech solutions, AI-powered tools, and expert advisory services, Talivity streamlines how organizations discover, evaluate, and implement the right solutions to drive talent outcomes.

About Hire Innovations

Hire Innovations is redefining how the world hires. As a holding company advancing the HR tech and workforce solutions space, we empower Talent Acquisition leaders with the data, technology, and services needed to build future-ready teams. Learn more at .

