Ferraro Law Firm Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Airbnb Over Carbon Monoxide Death In Brazil

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The family of Sebastian Mejia, a 24-year-old American who died from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in an Airbnb rental in Rio de Janeiro, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in California Superior Court (San Francisco City & County Super. Ct. No. CGC-23-607073). The lawsuit, filed by the nationally recognized Ferraro Law Firm and Wisner Baum, targets Airbnb for its failure to implement basic safety protocols that could have prevented the tragedy.

On October 5, 2022, Mejia turned on the fuel-burning water heater in the rental's bathroom to take a shower. Due to an improperly installed and damaged exhaust duct, the water heater released fatal levels of carbon monoxide into the enclosed space. He was found the next day, unresponsive, in the shower with the water still running.

A Brazilian police investigation confirmed the water heater was installed in violation of local building codes and lacked proper ventilation. Despite Airbnb's public safety commitments, the company has not required carbon monoxide detectors in listings with fuel-burning appliances.

“This lawsuit is about more than one tragic loss. It's about a company turning a blind eye to repeated warnings and preventable deaths,” said Jose L. Becerra, a Partner at The Ferraro Law Firm and lead counsel on the case.“A basic, inexpensive carbon monoxide detector could have saved Sebastian's life - and countless others.”

Becerra, a seasoned trial attorney who has helped secure over $85 million in verdicts as second-chair counsel in asbestos litigation and led numerous complex product liability cases to successful resolution, represents the Mejia family in seeking accountability and systemic change.

Despite a troubling pattern of carbon monoxide-related deaths in Airbnb properties across the globe, including in Mexico, Colombia, Taiwan, and Chile, Airbnb has failed to implement platform-wide safety standards for fuel-burning appliances.

“Airbnb has shown it will act when there's public pressure - whether it's banning parties or running background checks,” Becerra added.“But it continues to ignore one of the most silent and deadly threats its guests face.”

The suit accuses Airbnb of negligence and wrongful death, demanding both justice for the Mejia family and enforceable safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The Ferraro Law Firm headquartered at 600 Brickell Ave in Miami, is one of the nation's top litigation firms specializing in wrongful death, product liability, environmental toxic torts, and mass tort cases. The firm is known for aggressively representing victims and their families and has recovered billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. Call (888) 554-2030 for more information.

